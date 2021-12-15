Truepoint Inc. Purchases 4,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

