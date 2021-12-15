Truepoint Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,528 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 8,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

