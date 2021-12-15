Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $371,622.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $371,622.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00198086 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

