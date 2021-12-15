Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

