Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 435 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.28.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

