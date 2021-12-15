J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of JILL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,889. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,750 shares of company stock worth $189,958. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

