Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

