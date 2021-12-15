Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.39% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 804,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 142,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.