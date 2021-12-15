Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $463.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

