Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 56 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

McKesson stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

