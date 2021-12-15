Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,567,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.