Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market cap of $273.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

