Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 956 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 294,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

