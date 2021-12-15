Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.51.

