Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

