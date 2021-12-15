Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $158.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $382.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

