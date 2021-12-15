Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $165.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

