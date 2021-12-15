Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $364,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

