Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,020 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

AMCR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

