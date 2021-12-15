Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

