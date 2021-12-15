Aspiriant LLC Sells 181 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

