Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Expands By 508.1%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 508.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE GGT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 69,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

