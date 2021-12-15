Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 234,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.83.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
