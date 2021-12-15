Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 234,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

