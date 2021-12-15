Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 956 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
