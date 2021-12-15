Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 956 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

