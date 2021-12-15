Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.80

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $7,586,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

