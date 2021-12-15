Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $15.20. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 103 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

