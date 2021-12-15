MONK (MONK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $812.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $518,673.37 and $812.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013842 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019015 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

