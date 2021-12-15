Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

PIAIF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 44,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

