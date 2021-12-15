J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

