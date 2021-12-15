-$0.08 EPS Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.27 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

