Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

