Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avangrid by 1,805.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

