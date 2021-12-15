Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

