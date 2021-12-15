State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

