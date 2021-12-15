State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $303.54 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,959 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 239.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.7% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

