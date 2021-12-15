Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $148.69 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $14.87 or 0.00031533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $148.69 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

