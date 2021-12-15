State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,925 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $46,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.