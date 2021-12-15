Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

ARE stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $215.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

