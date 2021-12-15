Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

BGFV stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 6,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $422.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

