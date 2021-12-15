First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 750.0% in November

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 2,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
