First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 750.0% in November

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 2,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

