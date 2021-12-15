Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

XLNX stock opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

