Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,960 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

