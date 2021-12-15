Independent Investors Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc. owned 0.05% of PureCycle Technologies worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

