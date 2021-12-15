Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 684.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Playtech has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

