First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 2.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $141,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,983. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

