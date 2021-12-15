Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 1.33% of Everbridge worth $76,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,640. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

