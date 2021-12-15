Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,527 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.37. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,082. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

