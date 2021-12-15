Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,527 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.37. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.54.
Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.
In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,082. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.