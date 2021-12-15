Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 439.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

