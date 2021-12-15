Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.

BGX stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

