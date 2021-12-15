Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 4.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 785,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,586,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The firm has a market cap of C$567.82 million and a PE ratio of 37.42.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

